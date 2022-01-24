W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 269 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 532,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

