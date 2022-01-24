W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

