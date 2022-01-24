W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

