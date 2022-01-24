Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $182.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

