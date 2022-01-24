Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.19 and last traded at $150.37. 171,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,741,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.77 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $2,595,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

