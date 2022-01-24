WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.31. 2,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.32. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

