Webflix Token (WFX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Webflix Token has a market capitalization of $107,615.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token Coin Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

