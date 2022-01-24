WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.