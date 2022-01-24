WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

