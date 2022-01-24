Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

