Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.71. 388,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $158.50 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

