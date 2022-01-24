Whalerock Point Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 132,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,033. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.95. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

