Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 3.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Shares of WDAY opened at $238.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

