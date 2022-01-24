Whirlpool (WHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

