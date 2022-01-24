Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $72,550.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $288.26 or 0.00817637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

