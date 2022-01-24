Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $33.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.