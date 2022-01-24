Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

