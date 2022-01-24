Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 5,018 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 100.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. 66,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

