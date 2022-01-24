Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 320 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.16. 26,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

