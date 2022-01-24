Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

ABT stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The firm has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

