Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $8.20 on Monday, reaching $225.24. 84,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

