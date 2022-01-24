Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,029. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

