Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $586.96

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586.96 ($8.01) and last traded at GBX 588.60 ($8.03), with a volume of 1054558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.94).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($12.21) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.38.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 341,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($11.00), for a total value of £2,752,224.02 ($3,755,251.77).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

