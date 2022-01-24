Wolfe Research Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $497.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $694.00 to $497.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

