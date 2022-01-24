Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Down 34.7% This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $130,364.66 and $708.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $20.46 or 0.00061071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

