Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.43.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

