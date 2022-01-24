World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT opened at $26.92 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $16,968,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

