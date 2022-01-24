WS Management Lllp Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WS Management Lllp cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,643 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

