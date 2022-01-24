WS Management Lllp Cuts Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,826 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 743,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 412,946 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.55 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.