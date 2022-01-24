WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of WSFS Financial worth $358,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

