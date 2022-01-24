Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Xometry alerts:

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,914.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. 363,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,835. Xometry has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.