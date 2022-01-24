Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.