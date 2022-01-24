Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 43500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19.

About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.