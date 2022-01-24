Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BNR opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,899,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $536,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

