Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post sales of $27.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Conifer reported sales of $30.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $$2.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

