Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $300.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE EDN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $209.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

