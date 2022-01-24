Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce sales of $333.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.87 million to $341.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,450. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

