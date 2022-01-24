Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,336. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $623.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.42.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

