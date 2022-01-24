Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.85 Million

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $65.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.59 million to $66.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $59.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.39 million to $274.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.53 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $295.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $567.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

