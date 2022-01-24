Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$1.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $191.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.