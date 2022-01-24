Zacks: Analysts Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report sales of $29.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.06 billion and the highest is $29.63 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

