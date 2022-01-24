Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Globant posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $283.82. Globant has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

