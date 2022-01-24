Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $102.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

