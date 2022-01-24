Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,564. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

