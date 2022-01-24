Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.64. Woodward reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of WWD opened at $111.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 321.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 236,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.