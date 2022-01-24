Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.76 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $20.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,739. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $10.12 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

