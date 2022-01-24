Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,621. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

