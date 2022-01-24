Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.52. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

