Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.00.

HSBC stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.