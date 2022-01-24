Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

