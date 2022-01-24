Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,030. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

